Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami presenting the Dr Radhakrishnan Award to a teacher for her contribution in the field of education on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Tuesday | Ashwin Prasath

CHENNAI: On Teachers’ Day, the Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami gave 383 school teachers the Dr Radhakrishnan Award for their exemplary contribution to education in an event organised by the government at Kalaivanar Arangam, Wallajah Road on Tuesday.The chief minister compared teachers to sculptors who painstakingly gave rocks (students) meaning and definition. “The sculptor can make a Buddha statue from a rock.” The CM announced that 3,300 new teachers would be appointed this year.

He also emphasised the Government’s commitment to education and teachers.Since 2011, the AIADMK Government set up 227 primary schools and recruited 40,433 teachers. He also lauded the teachers for the high enrollment for higher secondary education.Congratulating the awardees for this year’s Radhakrishnan Award, he said “The awards are to further motivate you to bless many more students with knowledge.”

The deputy Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam and the School Education Minister, K A Sengottaiyan also addressed the gathering of teachers, ministers and government officers.