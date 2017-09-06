CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education Selection Committee on Tuesday announced that candidates seeking admission for self-financing BDS course under management quota can walk in for counselling even if they had not applied for counselling.

According to the Selection Committee, there are 681 BDS seats in management quota. The candidates who had applied under management quota and not got seats in the previous counselling and those NEET eligible candidates who had not applied earlier, can directly come to the counselling venue.

Candidates can walk in to the counselling venue, Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate, Anna Salai, around 2 pm and can apply in person.

The candidates should bring Original certificates and xerox copies of the following documents: Higher Secondary School mark- sheet or any other equivalent examination of the first appearance. Transfer certificate obtained after completion of Higher Secondary School mark sheet, Nativity certificate, Permanent Community Certificate card, Class X Mark Sheet, Certificate for proof of study from class VIII to XII, Higher Secondary Exam hall ticket and NEET score card.

Speaking to Express, G Selvaraj, secretary, Selection Committee, said, there are 125 government seats and 681 BDS seats in management quota in self-financing colleges remaining. Counselling to fill these seats will be conducted on Wednesday. The NEET eligible candidates can walk in.

“We have called 681 candidates for management seats on Wednesday, but, we assume, that these seats might not be filled up, so we are giving a call to more candidates so that we can fill these seats,” Selvaraj added. On Tuesday, 8,232 candidates were called for the counselling and 403 candidates attended. Totally, 325 seats were allotted.

