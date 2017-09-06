CHENNAI: It was meant to mark the 75th anniversary of DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli, but the event on Tuesday - which saw the gathering of leaders belonging to more than a dozen political parties and organisations in the State - set the stage for issuing a call for opposition unity.

It was none other than DMK’s working president M K Stalin, speaking at the very end, who said the event is not only be about Murasoli or party leader Kalaignar M Karunanidhi but one to fight for the State’s rights. On the right hand corner of the stage was placed the portrait of MBBS aspirant Anitha, who allegedly committed suicide on failing to get a seat.

“There is a threat to social justice, State’s rights and self respect. There is a need to preserve social justice,” he said.Stalin said the BJP, which is leading the Central government, is using the division in AIADMK at present to make an entry in the State. He, however, said that would not happen.

Charging that it is not Modi government but a ‘Mosadi’ (cheat) government, for failing to fulfil several pre-poll promises, Stalin told the gathered leaders, “we have to prepare ourselves to remove the Central government.”Initially held last month at Nandanam, the event got truncated due to torrential rain and was postponed. The postponement enabled the entry of MDMK general secretary Vaiko who could not make it the last time.

The need for unity in the opposition was also hammered by DK leader Veeramani, who said that self-respect was at stake.TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar said the present Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government had no majority in the Assembly and the Governor should immediately demend a trust vote.

Several other leaders walked the memory lane on the origin and significance of Murasoli. Prominent leaders present during the event, organised at Kottivakkam, were CPI (M)’s G Ramakrishnan, CPI’s Mutharasan and VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan.Leaders of smaller outfits like Manithanaya Makkal Katchi also took part.