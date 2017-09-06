KARAIKAL:His family sensed the wrong vibes and did not waste any time to make a request to Karaikal Police. Acting on their plea, the police on Tuesday saved the life of a 22-year-old youth from the deadly Blue Whale Challenge.A team of police officers visited his house around 4 am, as he was proceeding to a higher level of the game.

With the game spreading panic, the Puducherry administration had formed a special wing to deal with complaints related to the game. This is the second such instance of rescue, after they brought back a Puducherry-based young woman from the brink.

Speaking to Express, Vamseedhar Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP), Karaikal South, said, “An 18-year-old named Ajith called Neravy Police Station on Monday and informed us that his brother was playing the Blue Whale Challenge. Armed with the information, a special team was sent to the house early on Tuesday. Ajith’s elder brother Alexander was upstairs playing the game and we rescued him. During our visit, we learnt he was in the fifth stage of the game.”

“He had drawn a fish on his hand using a knife. In the first stage, he sent his contact details and photos. He then sent details of a horror movie he watched and visited Akkaraivattam graveyard to take a selfie, which he forwarded to the Blue Whale Challenge administration,” the police official said.

“Preliminary investigations identified him as a graduate working for a private transport company.He unexpectedly started playing the game after receiving a link from a WhatsApp group. We have made him aware of the dangers posed by the game,” Reddy said.