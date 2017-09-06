CHENNAI: The 21 MLAs who have been issued notices by the Privileges Committee of the State Assembly for bringing gutka packets to the House on July 19, on Tuesday sought 15 days time to reply to the notices received by them.P K Sekar Babu, DMK MLA, after meeting Assembly Secretary K Boopathy, told mediapersons, that since the present government had lost its majority in the Assembly, they had no right to issue privileges notices.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the 19 AIADMK MLAs of TTV Dhinakaran faction who have been issued notices for the second time by Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, met Assembly Secretary K Boopathy and sought 15 days time to reply to the notices received by them.

Talking to mediapersons at the Secretariat, Thanga Thamizhselvan, MLA, said “The second notice sent by the Speaker asking them appear in person on September 7 was not sent in proper form and hence, we have sought 15 days time to reply to that notice.”

The MLAs supporting Dhinakaran also met Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and lodged a complaint that Jaya TV was being blacked out in many parts of the State and requested her to look into the matter.