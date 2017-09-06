VELLORE: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) sleuths seized forged documents that were used to allegedly swindle government funds to the tune of Rs 34 lakh after thorough searches at the houses of three government officials including former deputy director of medical services (tuberculosis) in the district, on Tuesday.

Sources said Raja Sivananthan served as deputy director of medical services (tuberculosis) in Vellore between 2012 and 2017. In 2011, as part of National Tuberculosis Control Programme, awareness programmes were held in Vellore, one of the three districts chosen for executing the project.

The State government had authorised to engage 19 workers to perform various levels of work for organising and conducting the awareness programme based on package pay, which were paid through bank cheques.

“Later, somewhere in the end of 2012, Raja Sivanantham terminated the workers claiming that the Centre had called off the project due to fund constraints. However, between 2013 and 2015 the Health Department (tuberculosis) claimed the monthly salaries of 19 workers by producing fake bills. About Rs 34, 84,741 has been received by the department towards the salary of 19 workers,” said DVAC sources.

Acting on a tip-off, DVAC officials began a secret inquiry into the allegations. “Preliminary inquiry revealed that Sivanantham had colluded with the then office clerk Shreedhar and Ramesh, an office assistant to carry out the act. Currently, Shreedhar is working as typist at Vellore Court, while Ramesh is an office assistant at Agriculture department in Collectorate.”

Subsequently, DVAC officials submitted a report to Health Department.On July 18, DVAC registered an FIR against Sivananthan and the two other accused. The searches were carried out at the houses of Sivananthan, Shreedhar, Ramesh and health department offices. “The documents used for preparing forged bills and duplicate bill receipts have been seized from Shreedhar’s house,” a DVAC officer added.