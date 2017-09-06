CHENNAI: T T V Dhinakaran, who has been avoiding any criticism against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, on Tuesday announced that the AIADMK (Amma)’s students’ wing will stage a demonstration here on September 9 demanding immediate scrapping of NEET as students of Tamil Nadu were affected by this move.

In a statement here, he said, “Since the question paper for NEET is based on CBSE syllabus, the students who studied through State syllabus, are facing hardship in taking this examination. Tamil Nadu is appalled at the suicide of a bright student Anitha who had scored centum in many subjects, but was affected by NEET.”

Recalling that the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was firm on not allowing NEET, Dhinakaran said, “After the demise of Jayalalithaa, the rights of the State have been lost one by one and this trend should not be allowed to go on.

“The social justice hard earned by Tamil Nadu after many struggles should be protected. A demonstration will be staged in front of Chennai Collectorate on September 9.”Though there is no indication whether Dhinakaran would be leading the demonstration, his supporters said he would head the protest.