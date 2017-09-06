CHENNAI: The right situation has not arisen to test Edappadi K Palaniswami’s government on the floor of the Assembly, TN Advocate-General Vijay Narayan informed the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

He said this when a PIL praying for a directive to the Governor to conduct a floor test came up before the first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar. Enabling the A-G to argue on the maintainability of the PIL, the bench adjourned the matter till October 3.

In his PIL, P Pugalenthi, an advocate, alleged that the ruling faction of AIADMK had lost the majority. Now that the 19 MLAs out of 122, withdrew their support to the ruling government, Palaniswami government has become a minority. They had given individual letters to the Governor stating that they had lost the confidence in the CM, he pointed out. Hence, the Governor is bound to call for a floor test. Unfortunately, the Governor has not so far taken any step, he contended. In this connection, the petitioner referred to a letter submitted by the Leader of the Opposition M K Stalin to hold the floor test to prove the CM’s majority. The inaction on the part of the Governor will pave the way for horse-trading and destroy public interest.

The delay of each day would cause failure of the constitutional machinery, he added.Countering the submissions, Vijay Narayan submitted that the alleged letter given by 19 MLAs is not against the government and it is only against the person who is presently the chief minister. It is purely an intra-party affair and the Governor cannot interfere. The right situation to prove the majority has not arrived, he added.

MEETING with governor

Ousted AIADMK deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran will meet the Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on September 7 along with the MLAs supporting him. The Governor had said he could not intervene in the matter at this juncture because it was an intra-party affair.Following this, the MLAs supporting Dhinakaran said they would be taking steps to meet the President