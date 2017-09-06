CHENNAI: Statutory notices will be issued against the government officials concerned if no order appointing A G Pon Manickavel as the Special Officer (SO) to hold investigation into the idol theft cases by creating a special camp at Tiruchy, is issued immediately, Justice R Mahadevan of the Madras High Court warned on Tuesday.

Sitting at the Madurai Bench, Justice Mahadevan, who was dealing with the matter, interacted through video-conferencing with the parties concerned.The Supreme Court had dismissed a special leave petition challenging his earlier order dated July 21 appointing Manickavel as the SO, the judge pointed out. Why the appointment has not been made till now, he asked Government Pleader M K Subramanian, who replied that a high-level meeting was conducted in this regard and the decision to make the appointment will be taken by Tuesday evening.

Recording the submission, the judge said that statutory notices will be issued to all the officials concerned if no step is taken by the evening and posted the matter to Thursday.The judge had on July 21 directed the Chief Secretary to issue appropriate orders within a week for creating the special camp at Tiruchy, headed by Manickavel, Inspector-General of police, with other members of the idol wing associated with him earlier, for the completion of trial in pending cases in the State.