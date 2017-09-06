Political parties and pro-Tamil outfits staged state-wide protests over the suicide of Anitha who had moved the Supreme Court against NEET- based medical admissions in Chennai. (Express Photo)

NEW DELHI: Five days after the suicide of S Anitha, a Dalit girl who fought against the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday demanding a judicial inquiry into the tragedy.

Anitha took the extreme step after a five-judge Constitution bench ruled that medical college admissions in Tamil Nadu will be based on NEET score alone.

The PIL was filed by lawyer G S Mani who also sought direction to the Tamil Nadu government to maintain law and order and ensure that protests over tragedy don’t disrupt normal life.

Anitha had scored 1,176 out of 1,200 marks in her Class XII board examination but was unable to join the MBBS course because she barely managed to score 86 0n 720 in NEET.

She ended her life in her village in Ariyalur district on September 1.

Ever since, Tamil Nadu has been witnessing protests in various forms by political parties, activists and the student community.

(Clockwise from top) Ambedkar Law College students clashing with the police while protesting against NEET in Broadway; students of Loyola College protesting inside their campus demanding to scrap NEET at Nungambakkam; and students of Madras Medical College staging a candle light vigil to express their condolence on Anitha’s death on the college premises on Tuesday. | Ashwin Prasath

“The innocent girl ended her life due to instigation by the political parties, their leaders and inaction by the State and the Central governments,” the petition stated.It claimed the fundamental rights of the Tamil Nadu students who follow State syllabus are affected by the arbitrary exercise of the State government in not bringing it on par with the CBSE. The petition, however, urged the court to restrain political parties from provoking students and the general public into holding protests all over the State as the validity of the NEET was upheld by the Constitution Bench.

Student protests demanding justice for Anitha continues in city

As messages calling for a protest demanding justice for the death of Anitha, a medical aspirant of Ariyalur district, were going around on social networking sites, there was heavy police deployment at Marina beach. No vehicle was allowed on the stretch on Tuesday. Police personnel were posted in front of colleges in the city. However, students staged a sit in protest. Students of Pachaiyappa’s College, Presidency College, Thiagaraya College, Government Arts College, Nandanam and Government Law College staged a protest inside their campuses. Protests were organised at seven places in the city.

Krishnaswamy meets CM, demands judicial probe into the death

Puthiya Thamizhagam president K Krishnaswamy on Tuesday met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to demand a judicial probe into the death of Anitha. He also urged the Chief Minister to recommend a CBI probe into the girl’s death. Talking to media persons, Krishnasamy said an inquiry commission headed by a sitting judge of the Madras High Court should be ordered into the death. He said there was suspicion surrounding the death of the medical aspirant. Only a detailed investigation would reveal the truth.

Tamil Nadu medical officers demand scrapping of NEET

Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association held a demonstration in the city on Tuesday demanding the Centre to scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Over 50 government doctors participated in the demonstration held at the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services. They also demanded that the government seats in medical colleges in the State be protected. Meanwhile, doctors and students association held a demonstration against NEET. They also paid a candle light tribute to the portrait of S Anitha.