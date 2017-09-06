Gauri Lankesh was born in Shivamogga, Karnataka in 1962. After graduating from National College, Basavanagudi, she joined the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi.

CHENNAI: The killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh drew widespread condemnation from media bodies and political parties in Tamil Nadu today.

Political leaders, including sidelined AIADMK (Amma) deputy chief TTV Dhinakaran and DMK working president MK Stalin, expressed "shock" and concern over the killing of Gauri in Bengaluru last night.

"This incident has shocked the entire country and has once against raised questions on safety of journalists in India," the Chennai Press Club said in a statement.

Gauri was known for her "fearless attitude, outspoken views and commitment to secular values", its joint secretary Bharathitamizhan said.

"The manner in which Gauri Lankesh was killed shows that it was a planned execution. Chennai Press Club urges the Government of Karnataka to arrest those who are responsible for this murder," he said.

The Madras Union of Journalists also condemned the killing and demanded the assailants be arrested at the earliest.

A group of journalists held a protest here against the incident. They held placards that read "murder of democracy" and "tomorrow it could be one of us".

Dhinakran said the "cold-blooded murder" of Gauri was "shocking".

"It was a brutal assault on the freedom of expression.

The culprits should be brought to book at the earliest," the AIADMK leader said.

Stalin "strongly" condemned the "brutal killing."

"Appeal to arrest the assailants and curb this menace of strangulating freedom of the Press with iron hands," Stalin, also Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, tweeted.

CPI state unit secretary R Mutharasan and TNCC president Su Thirunavukkarasar also expressed concern over the killing.

Gauri was shot dead at close range by unidentified bikeborne assailants at her home in Bengaluru yesterday.

In Coimbatore, journalists and photographers belonging to various associations held a demonstration condemning the killing.

Raising slogans against the "cold-blooded murder", the agitators sought a detailed inquiry into the incident and arrest of the culprits involved.

They also demanded the Centre and the state government bring in a legislation to protect journalists.

A demonstration was also held in Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district, adjoining Coimbatore.