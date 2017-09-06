CHENNAI: Immigration authorities at Chennai airport have deported at least two internationally acclaimed foreign delegates after they were found carrying wrong visa on arrival here on Tuesday.

Sophie Hueglin, visiting faculty member at School of History, Classics and Archaeology in Newcastle University, United Kingdom and Jorge Branco of University of Minho in Portugal were the two foreigners who had to face the embar­a­­­­ssment.

Sophie Hueglin

They were scheduled to participate in the prestigious 71st edition of International Union of Laboratories and Experts in Construction Materials, Systems and Structures (RILEM) week and International Conference on Advances in Construction Materials and Systems (ICACMS-2017). RILEM is being hosted in India for the first time and IIT-Madras is organising the grand event at The Leela Palace, where about 700 delegates, including 200 foreign experts, are participating.

However, the event seems to be now making news for wrong reasons with some of the foreign delegates facing visa issues. As per norms, all foreigners visiting India to attend a conference/seminar/workshop should obtain Conference Visa well in advance. It can’t be issued on arrival.

However, some of these delegates attending RILEM week were reportedly travelling on business or tourist visas forcing the immigration authorities to send them back home, sources told Express.

Both Sophie Hueglin and Jorge Branco were supposed to have participated in Tuesday’s session on “Heritage Materials and Structures”.

Branco was slated to give the TS Chair Lecture on “Reinforcement of Timber Elements in Existing Structures”. However, immigration officials refused them entry.

Organisers tried in vain to get the immigration officials’ decision reversed. The organisers had to search for alternative speakers at the eleventh hour to fill slots.

G Chandramouli, Director, Chennai Airport, told Express that he was not aware of the development. “I didn’t get any report from immigration officials. There are some restrictions on foreign nationals’ entry into the country. They can’t get visa for one purpose and deviate.Manu Santhanam, chairman, organising committee, didn’t respond to Express’s calls and e-mail.

Hueglin’s agenda

Hueglin was scheduled to give a presentation on “Historic Mortar Production in the First Millennium AD, New Results from Archaeology and Scientific Dating”