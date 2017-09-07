NEW DELHI:The Chennai branch of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached movable and immovable properties worth `2.71 crore of an alleged fraudster Dhanalakshmi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Police had registered a case of cheating (Section 420 of IPC) against Dhanalakshmi and others based on a complaint filed by their employer alleging cheating and misappropriation of about `4 crore by diverting the service charges received by them while working in a car service centre in Coimbatore. Based on the FIR, the ED had initiated an investigation under the PMLA.