COIMBATORE: Aleast four persons were feared killed when the roof of a bus stand collapsed in Somanur on the city outskirts today, police said.

Preliminary information reaching rural police headquarters here said that the roof of the shed at the bus stand suddenly collapsed on commuters.

Police said there could be more casualties, as several people are still trapped under the debris.

Rescue operations are on at the spot, about 25 kms from here, they said.