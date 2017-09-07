CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated 39 multi-purpose evacuation shelters in Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts at a total cost of Rs 101.72 crore. He also declared open a central market for vegetables, fruits and flowers at Kallikudi in Tiruchy district at a cost of Rs 65 crore. He inaugurated the shelters, central market and buildings for agriculture department through video conferencing facility at Secretariat on Tuesday.

Under the Coastal disaster risk reduction project, being implemented with financial assistance of World Bank, 121 multi-purpose evacuation shelters are being constructed across the State at a total cost of Rs 345 crore through the Public Works Department. These shelters would be used to help people when disasters strike. During normal times, these shelters would be used as community halls, schools and primary health centres. The Collector, three nodal officers from the departments - school education, social welfare and health- will be members of the district-level disaster management committee.

These shelters have rooms for people’s stay, separate rooms for medical check up, kitchen, electricity and sewage facilities.The chief minister also inaugurated a central market for vegetables, fruits and flowers established at Kallikudi in Tiruchy district with financial assistance of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund. Palaniswami also inaugurated 14 integrated agricultural extension centres and declared open seven godowns in various districts. Besides, he also presented keys of Mahindra Bolero jeeps for use by District Agricultural Deputy Directors bought at a cost of Rs 3.58 crore. In all, he inaugurated agriculture departments buildings built at a cost of Rs 100.54 crore.