ERODE/COIMBATORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday came down heavily on Leader of the Opposition M K Stalin for his oft-repeated predictions that the government led by him would not survive. With his government continuing all welfare schemes launched by the late chief minister M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, besides adding many more to that list, Stalin’s dream of coming to power would not fructify, he said.

He said nothing was done for the people during the DMK rule and dubbed it as a ‘family rule’. Narrating a short story of a horse and a fox, he indirectly chided T T V Dhinakaran for making statements according to his whims and fancies. However, the cadre and public would reject him soon. Dhinakaran’s dream of coming to power through the “backdoor” would not succeed and the aathma of Jayalalithaa would not forgive such persons, he asserted.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation for projects worth `584.24 crore and inaugurated completed works worth `65.37 crore in the district on Wednesday. He highlighted the important part that Erode played in the lives of Periyar, Anna and MGR and also narrated its historical importance. He assured to bring IRT Medical College under health department, e-auctioning system in all turmeric markets, bypass road for Bhavani town, expansion of Bhavani-Mettur-Thoppu Road, Erode-Karur Road, Erode -Anaikkalpalayam Road, Sathi-Athani-Bavani Road and Andhiyur-Ammapet Road, takeover Erode CN College and creation new taluk at Nambiyur by bifurcating Gobi taluk.Perundurai MLA ND Venkatachalam was a happy man with Palaniswami announcing to carry out the long-pending Kodiveri water project for his segment for nearly `250 crore.

‘Forced to follow SC order’

On a visit to the city to oversee the arrangements for the MGR centenary birth anniversary celebrations in Coimbatore, Palaniswami on Wednesday touched upon the emotive NEET issue and assured students that the State government was working towards getting exemption from the national entrance test.

Speaking to media at the Coimbatore International Airport, Palaniswami said that while the State government had knocked at the doors of the Centre for relief, but they were yet to receive a positive word.

“While we made all efforts to get an exemption, the Supreme Court verdict on the issue was not favourable to us. We were obliged to follow the orders of the apex court. We have, however, not abandoned our efforts to get exemption for the State,” the Chief Minister said, clearing the air on the anti-NEET protests.

‘No urgent hearing’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear in due course a PIL seeking a judicial probe into the suicide of S Anitha, the Dalit girl who had challenged the NEET. A Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar refused an urgent hearing on the plea.