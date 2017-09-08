CHENNAI: In a bid to encourage more people to volunteer and help during fatal road accidents, an event was organised in the city on Thursday to honour those bravehearts who did not flinch back and immediately called 108 for assistance.

“Every call that we get during fatal accidents is kept confidential and is protected by the law,” said B Prabhudoss, head of marketing of GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) that ran the 108 emergency response service during their ‘Good Samaritan Day’ at its headquarters on Thursday.

The annual event honours those citizens who help unknown individuals by calling 108 and save lives.

“The management honoured 39 people for their selfless act,” said B Prabhudoss. “Generally people fear to tend to the victims of accidents or even to call the ambulance because of the false belief that they will be tracked and disturbed. But the fact is every call is kept confidential and we never reveal it to anyone”

More than 100 ‘Good Samaritans’ were called for the ceremony but only 39 turned up.

“Initially I thought they were tracking me for an enquiry as it was a very disturbing accident and so I hesitated to come,” said B Kannan who runs a travel agency and helped an individual in T Nagar.

Selvakumar, head of operations for the State, explained what happens behind the scenes and elaborated on what happens from the time the call is received to the time when the patient is admitted.

“There are many departments that are integrated to the system to provide the service to the public. The staff work 24/7 without any hesitation,” Selvakumar said. Every day, more than 26,000 calls are received from all around Tamil Nadu. Of this, nearly 5,000 calls come from Chennai alone. According to the records, almost 1,12,000 people from Chennai were assisted through the 108 service.

“I helped an old man in Pattinampakkam during an accident by calling 108,” said Muthulakshmi who works at a private firm. Speaking on the importance of immediacy and courage, B Prabhudoss recalled an incident during the Chennai bomb blast. He said it was a woman who had given the information and hence they were able to save many lives.