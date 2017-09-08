COIMBATORE: Five Persons, including th­r­ee women, died and another 19 were injured after the concrete roof of a bus stand collapsed in Som­anur, near Coimbatore, on Thursday. The building, sources said, had been damaged by the recent heavy rain.

Among those who died were TNSTC bus conductor A Sivakumar (35), and passengers P Eswari (35), C Dharani (20) and R Thulasi Mani (50). A 65-year-old man also lost his life in the incident and officials are working to verify his identity.

According to police sources, the roof collapsed around 1:30 pm, damaging two TNSTC buses. Many people were trapped under the debris. The police, along with fire and rescue services personnel, swung into action, said an official. Rescue operations were carried out with the help of the public and equipment, including cranes.

Five ambulances from both private hospitals and the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) reached the spot and officials attended to the victims.

The number of casualties were minimal as the incident happened on a Thursday afternoon, claimed sources. They said the bus stand was a hub for thousands of commuters from Coimbatore and Tirupur, with several buses plying to the two cities.

Usually, over 500 students from villages in and around Soman­ur and hundreds of daily-wa­g­e labourers frequent the bus stand, sources said. On Wednesdays, several farmers also throng the hub to visit the weekly market.

The 10-year-old building that housed the bus stand was renovated just two months ago. Despite that, the structure had started developing leaks over the past few days, claimed commuters. Frequent users questioned the quality of renovation carried out by the government as it couldn’t withstand the downpour.

“It was a narrow escape for me,” said 42-year-old government bus driver S Rajaram, who escaped with minor injuries.

“Luckily, just as I was entering the bus stand — near the time keeper’s office — I noticed some debris falling and managed to escape in the nick of time,” the driver said, adding that strict action should be taken against the contractor, officials and politicians for shoddy construction.p5