COIMBATORE: The building caved in and in the blink of an eye A Palanisami’s, a resident of Chittampalayam, world crashed around him. He saw a cloud of dust consume his wife Thulasimani (50). The couple had come to the Somanur bus stand to catch a bus home after collecting Thulasimani’s wages around `800 under MGNREGA.

“I left her alone for a few minutes to buy tea at a nearby stall. I heard a huge thud and the roof collapsed. I was shell-shocked and it took a few minutes for my mind to register what had happened,” said Palanisami. Thulasimani died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The She is survived by their daughter and son.

P Shanmugam (46), a TNSTC bus driver, had a close shave. “After completing a trip at 12.45 pm, I was standing near the bus. I saw the damaged building roof and feared it would fall on the new bus. So, I tried to move it to a safer place. But the moment I started moving the bus, my worst fears materialised and roof came crashing down on the front of the bus,” he said.

“By-standers pulled me out and took me to a hospital,” he said. “I would have been trapped in the debris if I had stood there for a few seconds more,” he added. The building was renovated only two months ago, he added. Meanwhile, S Rajaram (42), a government bus driver who escaped with minor injuries, said it was a rebirth for him. “I was entering the bus stand to report for duty at the time keeper’s office. I was fortunate to notice some small debris falling on me. I managed to escape in the nick of time,” he said, adding that strict action should be taken against the contractor, officials and politicians for shoddy construction.

Expressing deep grief over the death of five persons including three women when the concrete roof top of a bus shelter in Somanur town panchayat caved in on Thursday, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami granted an assistance of `4 lakh each to the bereaved families and `50,000 each to those seriously injured. Those who suffered minor injuries would get `25,000.