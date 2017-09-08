CHENNAI: Holding that no petrol outlets can be allowed near schools, the first bench of the Madras High Court has ordered the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to maintain status quo in the matter of locating an outlet on Sundarapuram Nachiappan Road in Madukkarai in Coimbatore.

The bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar, which gave the direction on Thursday while passing interim orders on a PIL from B Moorthy of Madukkarai Market, also directed the State to frame guidelines for locating petrol bunks near schools. “Prima facie, the government should consider framing regulations restricting the setting up of petroleum/diesel outlets near all schools,” the bench said.

“We cannot but take judicial notice of the health hazards caused by evaporation of petroleum in and around retail petroleum/diesel outlets. The harmful effects of contamination at petrol stations can be felt in buildings located within 100 meters from service stations. ,” bench said.

The bench, however, made it clear that the order of status quo will not prevent the IOC from using the premises for purposes other than storage/sale of petroleum/diesel, etc..

According to the petitioner, the site, where the retail outlet is proposed to be set up, is adjacent to a recognized school where about 700 students study. The site is located about 25 meters away.

The bench noted that in this case, there are no rules restricting the setting up of petroleum/ diesel outlets near schools. It appears that pursuant to the orders of this court, the State government framed the code of regulations in respect of play schools only, in 2015, which provides that no petroleum/diesel outlet be set up within 100 meters from play schools.

“However we are of the prima facie view that in no circumstances can the interests of school going children, particularly their health, be compromised. We find no reason why there should not be similar regulations in relation to recognized schools other than play schools, which have long been in existence. We are, therefore, of the view that status quo as directed above should be maintained until further orders of this court,” the bench said.

After ordering three weeks notice to the parties, the matter was adjourned till October 23.

Quo-warranto against industrial safety official

Chennai: A quo-warranto writ questioning under what authority K Kaliannan is holding the post of Director of Industrial Safety & Health (formerly known as the Department of Inspector of Factories), has been filed in the Madras High Court. Justice SM Subramaniam, before whom the petition from S Paulvannam of Ashok Nagar came up for hearing on Thursday, ordered notice returnable in eight weeks. According to petitioner, Petitioner alleged that Kaliannan had obtained the order in his favour by suppressing vital information relating to his age. The post being a selection post, he ought not to have been given the full additional charge in view of his act of changing the date of birth fraudulently, petitioner alleged.

Order appointing Pon Manickavel in idol theft cases produced in court

Chennai: An order appointing AG Pon Manickavel, an Inspector-General of Police, as Special Officer to investigate idol theft cases, was produced before Justice R Mahadevan at the High Court bench at Madurai on Thursday. When the matter came up today, Government Pleader (GP) MK Subramaniam, appearing through video conference, produced the order copy as well as a memo issued by the DGP assigning 19 idol theft cases to Manickavel. . The judge adjourned the matter till September 11, when the State Public Prosecutor should appear before him. As per the DGP’s memo, a total of 29 police personnel, including one DSP, five inspectors, three Sub-inspectors, four special SIs and 16 constables, had been allotted to assist Manickavel.