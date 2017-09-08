CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was allegedly killed by his friend in a drunken brawl at Hasthinapuram on Wednesday night. The incident came to light when the suspect’s wife called police and said that her husband told her about the incident.

Rubeen Babu of Ponniyammal Street in Hasthinapuram had gone out with his friends on Wednesday night for booze. “On Thursday morning, his wife Gauri had received a call from her husband stating he and his friends had murdered another friend Gopi (27) and told her not to search for him. After that, Rubeen switched off his phone,” said the investigation officer.

Gauri immediately lodged a complaint with the Chitilapakkam police who reached her house and conducted inquires. During investigation, the police team found blood stains on their house terrace and launched a search to trace body in the same locality.

“A few metres away from the house, the police found a male body with slit marks on his neck dumped at a graveyard. The body was sent to the Chromepet government hospital for autopsy,” said the officer.

The deceased person was identified as Gopi, a resident of Zamin Pallavaram and Rubeen’s friend.

Police are further probing the reason for murder or if the men got into an altercation which led to the murder of Gopi.