MADURAI: Cases have been registered against seven supporters of the AIADMK (Amma) faction leader TTV Dhinakaran for allegedly causing nuisance at the Airport here, police said today.

A scuffle broke out between the supporters of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and T T V Dhinakaran, who had gathered here last night as both leaders were due to arrive by successive flights, they said.

Dhinakaran supporters raised slogans against Panneerselvam as soon as the he emerged from the airport, which led to a fight between both their supporters.

As the situation turned tense, police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the two groups.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami was waiting at the VIP lounge of the airport to board a flight to Chennai at the time of the incident, they added.

Two persons suffered injuries in the melee, police said.

Seven persons have been booked in this connection and investigation is on, they said.