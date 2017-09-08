RAMESWARAM: Five fishermen from Nagapattinam were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy today for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line, a senior Fisheries Department official said.

The fishermen were taken to Parithithurai camp along with their boat, Nagapattinam Assistant Director for Fisheries Gangadharan said.

The fishermen were apprehended at around 6 AM, he added.

Lankan Navy personnel allegedly attacked a group of fishermen from the state on September 5 and damaged their boats and fishing equipment, while they were fishing off Katchatheevu island.

On September 2, three fishermen from Mandapam were arrested by the Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line.