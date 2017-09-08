CHENNAI: A Karnataka police team took away the owner of a jewellery shop without informing his family or staff, creating a scare that he was kidnapped by a gang. But only after the Chennai city police managed to locate the vehicle in which Naveed was taken away, it was found that the suspected kidnappers were, in fact, members of the neighbouring State’s police who are investigating a theft case.

A Chennai police officer said that the Karnataka police recently arrested one Appu in a theft case and he had allegedly confessed to having sold the stolen gold to Naveed, who is running a shop at Triplicane. “Appu had told Karnataka police that he had given one kilogram of gold to Naveed,” said the officer.

The Karnataka police arrived at Naveed’s shop on Thursday and after a brief conversation, they suddenly took him away in a car. Suspecting it to be a kidnap, the staff had alerted the Ice House police station. “The CCTV camera had recorded the number of the car and based on that we traced the car at Parry’s later,” said the police officer. When intercepted by the police, the men in the car had said that they are police personnel from Karnataka and picked up Naveed in connection with the theft case.