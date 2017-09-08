THOOTHUKUDI: The percentage of students opting for higher studies has shot up to 44.3 per cent as against 21 per cent a decade ago, said Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswami, who was at Dr GU Pope college in Sawyerpuram near Thoothukudi on Thursday.

The Chief Minister presided over a function to inaugurate Dr GU Pope college that attained an autonomous status this academic year. Palaniswami released the order for autonomous status during the function and also opened the additional building for science department on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that owing to the efforts taken by the State government, the number of students going for higher studies has experienced a spike. “About 24.5 per cent of students prefer to go for higher studies across the country, while the ratio is much better in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Stating that since 2011, the State government has opened 65 colleges, including four engineering colleges, 16 polytechnic institutions, 21 government arts and science colleges and 24 university affiliated colleges, he said, “In 2017-18, nine government arts and science colleges and three university affiliated colleges have been opened.

Moreover, efforts are being made to establish colleges in all districts to provide higher education to students in their respective districts.” The CM further informed that Tamil Nadu State Higher Education Department has taken steps to pay the education fees for the students of Adi-Dravidar and tribes community studying in ‘self-financing’ colleges, in a bid to ease the financial burden of the students from poor background.

Adding to this, he shared, “New class rooms and laboratories will be constructed in 68 government arts and science colleges at an estimate of `210 crore, as a part of MGR centenary celebrations. This will be named as MGR centenary building.”

Talking about the extension of minority status in colleges, he noted that the State government issued government orders to extend minority status to the private self-financing colleges. The minority status of Dr GU Pope college was extended for next five years, he added.

Ministers Kadambur C Raju, RB Udhayakumar and Rajalakshmi, collector (In-charge) M Veerapan, Thoothukudi-Nazerath CSI diocese Bishop Devasahayam, College principal Dr A Selvakumar and other dignitaries were also present.

Later, the Chief Minister participated in former AIADMK district secretary Arumuga Nainar’s family function. He refused to speak to reporters at the marriage reception hall.