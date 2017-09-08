CHENNAI: A CBI court here will frame charges against the Maran brothers in connection with the 'illegal' telephone exchange case on October 3.

Former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and four others accused in the case today appeared before XIV Special Judge for CBI cases, S Natarajan, who posted the matter for framing of charges to October 3.

Dayanidhi's brother Kalanithi had filed a petition seeking to dispense with his personal appearance before the CBI Court.

The case relates to alleged misuse of 764 high-speed data lines of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) at the residence of Dayanidhi Maran when he was the union telecom minister between 2004 and 2007.

The CBI had alleged that the data lines were utilised for SUN TV, owned by Kalanithi, and no bills were raised, thereby causing a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the exchequer.

The court had on August 11 directed the CBI to provide typed copies of case documents to Dayanidhi Maran and Kalanithi.

The two had moved the court seeking deferment of framing of charges against them in the case, saying several documents submitted by the CBI were illegible.

Chargesheet was filed on the allegations of installing a number of high-end telecommunication facilities having PRA/BRA/ISDN/leased line etc. at the residence of Dayanidhi Maran here, illegally under service category for which bills were not raised for 2004-'07.

Apart from Maran brothers, S Kannan, chief technical Assistant of Sun TV and V Gowthaman, the then additional private secretary to Dayanidhi Maran, K S Ravi, electrician of Sun TV and Velusamy, an official of BSNL, were arrayed as accused in the above case.