CHENNAI: A 15-year-old city girl was allegedly forced into flesh trade after she was taken to Tiruvannamalai on false promise of job by a woman. After a month of detention and abuse, the girl finally escaped with the help of a man and lodged a complaint with the Chennai city Police Commissioner, A K Viswanathan, along with her mother. The complaint said a doctor was among the men who exploited the child.

Narrating the ordeals, the victim Renu (name changed) told reporters that she volunteered to take a job since her family was struggling to make both ends meet since the recent death of her father. “My mother was working as a housekeeping staff in a bank at Koyambedu and also works as a maid in houses. My younger sister is staying in a government hostel and studying class V,” she said.

When one of her mother’s friends offered to get Renu a job in a textiles company at Tiruvannamalai, she immediately agreed thinking it would help the family financially. “But soon after reaching there, a man close to her (the friend who took the child) sexually assaulted my daughter for several days. Later, she was handed over to another woman who forced her into flesh trade,” the mother of the victim told reporters.

As the child fell sick due to continuous sexual exploitation, she was taken to a hospital where the doctor too allegedly misbehaved with her, the complaint said.

Finally, the help came from a male relative of the woman who originally took the child to Tiruvannamalai. When he spotted the girl, he helped her escape. Meanwhile, since she did not hear anything from her daughter or her friend, the mother had already lodged a missing complaint at the Koyambedu police station. The complaint has been forwarded to the Anna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dr M Sudhakar, and to the Tirumangalam all-women police personnel who registered a case. Further investigations are on.