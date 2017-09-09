CHENNAI: Perhaps for the first time, an AIADMK functionary is moving the court regarding a party affair. P Vetrivel, MLA and AIADMK’s North Chennai North district secretary is filing a writ petition before the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the general council meeting convened by the faction headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on September 12.

Senior advocate T V Ramajayam submitted before the court of Justice C V Karthikeyan that the petition in this regard should be taken up for hearing. The judge had agreed to hear it on Monday.

According to the AIADMK bylaw 5 (vii) “Members shall have no right to resort to court proceedings regarding party matters. If any member of the party resorts to any court proceedings against the party general secretary’s decision he/shall cease to be a primary member of the party.”

Senior journalist Shyam told Express that Sasikala Pushpa, MP, who was expelled from the AIADMK, moved the court in December last challenging the appointment of V K Sasikala as the general secretary in December. That was the first case regarding the AIADMK party affair went to the court. But for a larger issue like general council, this is the first time an AIADMK functionary is moving the court.”

Shyam also explained that anyone could file a writ petition when there was no other avenue to seek justice and such the petition of Vetrivel would be maintainable under the law.

Dhinakaran cancels anti-NEET protest following SC directive

Chennai: Ousted AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran on Friday announced cancellation of anti-NEET protest by his faction’s students wing here on Saturday, following the SC directive on the matter. “Though the SC verdict is shocking, respecting the direction, the protest Scheduled by the party against NEET stands cancelled,” he said in a tweet.