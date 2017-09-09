CHENNAI: From propagating the language like Hindi Prachar Sabha, to evaluating Tamil Isai and Carnatic music like Trinity School of Music, London, the State government — equipped with technological advancements like app and web TV — has taken a variety of initiatives to popularise Tamil across the world.

“The world needs to discover Tamil. In other words, we need to make Tamil available to enable everyone to easily discover the language,” Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan told Express in an interview on Friday.

Referring to UNESCO’s bi-annual report assessing the study of languages across the globe, the minister said the aim was to improve Tamil’s position from 20th to 10th place among world languages in terms of number of those who are able to speak, write and read (nine crore).

In this context, Pandiarajan recalled the Hindi Prachar Sabha’s efforts over the last three decades. The result was a sharp increase in the number of non-Hindi speaking people taking up the language — from 20 crore to 48 crore. “We need to have Tamil Prachara Sabha on the lines of Hindi Prachar Sabha,” he said.

There is an opportunity to popularise the language within the country under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative of the Centre, by entering into inter-State MoUs to encourage those from other States to learn Tamil as a second or a third language, he said.

“It is an interesting scheme where Haryana and Telangana States entered into an agreement under which 100 schools in both States will have language of the other State (Telugu and Haryanvi) as third language. I want the Tamil Nadu government to sign an MoU, with Central support, with as many States as possible. Though this measure, the number of children who take Tamil as a second and third language will grow. Similarly, we wish to seek second and third language status for Tamil in as many countries as possible so that our ranking in UNESCO report would go up,” Pandiarajan explained.

The minister had held a meeting with the people involved in raising funds for setting up a Tamil Chair in Harvard University on Wednesday. They have already raised half of the USD six million that is required, Pandiarajan noted.

Rejuvenation of Tamil development institutions would begin with Tamil University where there are a dozen projects proposed. “We also want to bring it closer to the Fine Arts University. We have already started Thamizh Panpattu Maiyam (Tamil Cultural Centre) which has come up with a model similar to Trinity School of Music that has nine levels of grades in music. Around the world, that has been gold standard. Currently, there is no graded evaluation for standard of music.

We are creating [it] for Tamil Isai and Carnatic music; we will be the accrediting body. There are over 1,000 Tamil Isai.” The 10th World Tamil Conference would be held within a year, most likely at the United States or in Canada, added the minister. One of the key purposes of the WTC was integration of Tamils across the globe.

UNESCO report on status of languages

Mandarin is in the first position, with 90 crore speaking it as mother tongue, and another 25 crore who learn it as second or third language

In contrast, English is spoken by 33 crore people from the US, the UK and a few native English speaking countries, and by a whopping 72 crore people around the world as second and third language.

With nine crore speakers (the State claimed 10 crore), Tamil is ranked 20 among world languages.