CHENNAI: Sidelined AIADMK (Amma) deputy chief TTV Dhinakaran today announced cancellation of an anti-NEET protest by his faction's students wing here tomorrow, in view of a Supreme Court directive on the matter.

"Respecting the Supreme Court directive, the protest scheduled tomorrow by the party against NEET stands cancelled," he said in a tweet.

On September 5, Dhinakaran had announced that this party's students wing will hold the protest demonstration here against the National Entrance-Cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).

He had then alleged that Centre was imposing NEET on the students with the "help" of the state government, thereby affecting the dreams of the students of getting admitted into medical colleges, Dhinakaran said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the apex court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to prevent any agitation over the NEET examination issue in the state, where protests have intensified after the suicide of a Dalit medical aspirant.

The court also directed the government to prosecute under appropriate law anyone indulging in any activity that creates law and order problem in the state and stalls normal life.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also issued notice to the state seeking its response on a plea which has sought a direction to Tamil Nadu government to maintain law and order and ensure that protests over the death of 17-year- old girl S Anitha do not disrupt normal life.

Protests had erupted in Tamil Nadu soon after Anitha, daughter of a daily wage earner, allegedly hanged herself at her house in Ariyalur district on September one.

She was reportedly upset after reports emerged that Tamil Nadu would not be exempted from the ambit of NEET.

The Supreme Court had last month asked the Tamil Nadu government to start counselling for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in the state, based on the NEET merit list.