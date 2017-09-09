TIRUCHIRAPALLI: Sounding out the battle cry against Tamil Nadu's AIADMK government on Friday, DMK Working Presdent M.K.Sitalin said steps are being taken to bring down the government to protect the people.

He also said the opposition parties will hold protest against the government in all the districts on September 13.

Stalin was speaking at a public meeting in Tiruchirapalli, 330 km from Chennai, to condemn the central and state governments for the suicide of medical college aspirant Anitha who was not able to clear National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

He also said on September 10, leaders of DMK, Congress and other allies will be meeting Governor C. Vidaysagar Rao and give him an ultimatum to ask the state government to prove its majority and this would be their last meeting on that particular issue.

He said if the Governor does not act then the opposition parties would hold protests that would bring down the AIADMK government headed by Chief Minister K.Palaniswami.

Earlier in the day, Stalin, attending an even in Thanjavur, said if the Governor does not take steps to convene the assembly within the suggested date, then the party will not only act legally, but mobilise the support of people to mount protests for bringing down the state government.

Stalin also asked BJP to answer about the status of the two bills that were passed in the state assembly and sent to the Central government for securing President's assent.

He also asked the BJP as to why the central government did not honour the promise of given one year exemption from NEET to the state as the government counsel argued that one state cannot be exempted from the medical entrance exam.

At the meeting in Tiruchirapalli, Congress state chief S.Thirunavukkarasar urged the Tamil Nadu government to bring another law to exempt the state from NEET.

He also urged DMK to take necessary action to bring a no confidence motion against the government in the assembly which the opposition parties would support.

Dalit party VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan wondered as to why AIIMS and JIPMER are exempted from NEET.

He said the central government will bring in NEET for all educational courses over a period of time.

G.Ramakrishnan, State Secretary of CPI-M, wondered why the central government brought the US based company Prometric Testings to conduct the NEET exam when its slogan is `Make in India'.

The public meeting was held after the city police revoked the permission given to hold it.

Stalin also condemned the police for not reading the apex court's judgement in full before revoking the permission to hold the meeting, saying the apex court had said peaceful protest against NEET is allowed.