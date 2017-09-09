COIMBATORE: A DMK MLA today escaped unhurt after a lorry dashed against his car at Trichy Road in the city, police said.

N Karthik, representing Singanallur Constituency in the city, was returning after inspecting water flooded areas due to the heavy rains experienced last night.

As the car reached Perks school junction, a speeding lorry hit the door and pushed the vehicle to some 10 feet, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.