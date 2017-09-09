DMK MLA N Karthik escapes unhurt after lorry hit his car in Coimbatore
By PTI | Published: 09th September 2017 03:33 PM |
Last Updated: 09th September 2017 04:10 PM | A+A A- |
COIMBATORE: A DMK MLA today escaped unhurt after a lorry dashed against his car at Trichy Road in the city, police said.
N Karthik, representing Singanallur Constituency in the city, was returning after inspecting water flooded areas due to the heavy rains experienced last night.
As the car reached Perks school junction, a speeding lorry hit the door and pushed the vehicle to some 10 feet, police said.
Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.