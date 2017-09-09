VILLUPURAM: Sabarimala, a 34-year-old government school teacher who resigned her job in favour of a uniform system of education before a uniform system of exams, sat in hunger protest in front of her residence at Jakkampettai near Tindivanam on Friday. She had aired her plans to do so on Wednesday, when she submitted her resignation.

Soon after the she sat for the hunger strike, police officials arrived and told her she needed permisson to sit in a public spot, like the road that ran in front of her house. Police asking the woman to move her protest is a second occurance in this case.

Three days ago on September 6, Sabarimala and her seven-year-old son had sat for a day’s hunger strike in front of the Vairapuram panchayat union middle school, only to be detained by the Roshanai police who reason that the duo did not have permission to protest in a public venue. The lady left her job as a government teacher to support the cause of a uniform system of education, on Thursday.

The teacher then, along with her supporters, went inside the compound and continued the protest in the verandah. VCK founder Thol Thirumalavan, former CPI(M) MLAs Balakrishnan and Ramamoorthy were among those who arrived to express their support. Revenue officials, including Tindivanam sub-collector DR Prabhushankar met Sabarimala at her house and requested her to withdraw the protest,

On Thursday, Sabarimala had given her resignation to education officer Mathivanan. She had, on that occassion, declared the intention to fast on Friday. Speaking to Express, CPI(M) central committee member Balakrishnan said, “A government teacher had to resign for the cause of betterment of education. It is deplorable.

We will continue to support this fight, till the likes of Anitha and Sabarimala get justice.” Thol Thirumalavan also spoke on similar lines and said the party would support Sabarimala. Based on the Supreme Court ban on protests and agitation against NEET, SP S Jeyakumar reprotedly made the teacher call the strike off an hour before she intended to at 6 pm.