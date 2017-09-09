CHENNAI: Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal on Friday sent another notice to the MLAs who are supporting TTV Dhinakaran to appear before him on September 14 without fail. This is the third notice to these MLAs after they submitted letters to the Governor withdrawing their support to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on August 22.

On September 5, representatives of these MLAs met the Speaker and had sought 15 days time to reply to the notice. The Speaker has turned down their request and asked them to appear before him on Sept 14. Thanga Thamizh Selvan, a key leader and MLA in Dhinakaran faction, told Express that they would not appear before the Speaker on September 14.

He said they were yet to get the notice and would take a decision after seeing that. Official sources here said: “These MLAs need not appear together. Each of them will be given separate audience by the Speaker. If they fail to appear, a decision will be taken exparte.”

Of the 19 MLAs who had given to letters to the Governor, STK Jakkaiyan announced that he would support Palaniswami. But the Speaker has given notice to all 19 to explain their stand.