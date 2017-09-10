TIRUCHY, CHENNAI: A day after DMK leader M K Stalin announced that the party would mobilise like-minded parties for a State-wide protest against NEET on September 13, the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP declared that it would organise events the next day to counter DMK’s charges. President of the TN-BJP Tamilisai Soundarajan announced this at the meeting in the city on Saturday.

Replying to the questions posed by Stalin on Friday, Tamilisai accused the DMK of taking political mileage out of the suicide of medical seat aspirant S Anitha. In another development, six youth who were on an indefinite hunger strike for the past seven days to condemn the Centre over the NEET fiasco ended their protest on Saturday, heeding to an appeal from DMK working president M K Stalin.

Meanwhile, VCK said it would limit its agitations against NEET and observe a fast on September 16 in light of the observations made by Supreme Court on anti-NEET protests.