CHENNAI: The Madras HC has directed a medical college in Chennai and two in Puducherry, which did not rectify the defects pointed out by the Medical Council of India, because of which, its Tamil Nadu unit refused to register their provisional course completion certificates, to pay a compensation of `1 lakh to students of under-graduate and `2 lakh to the PG students.

A division bench of Justices Nooty Ramamohana Rao (since retired) and SM Subramaniam, which gave the directive recently, also directed the Medical Council to register the certificates of students who did their UG and PG courses in ESI Medical College, Chennai, Mahatma Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute and Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth University in Puducherry. The bench was dismissing an appeal from MCI challenging the orders of a single judge dated January 4, 2016.

Dismissing the appeal, the bench pointed out that the students had pursued their studies only after the Letter of Permission (LoP) had been accorded by MCI. If there are still deficiencies, both instructional and infrastructural, the MCI cannot deny provisional registration to the students. The provisional pass certificates issued by the university is in no manner defective, the bench said and gave the reliefs to the students. It also directed the Director of Medical Education (DME) to collect the compensatory costs from the defaulted medical colleges and to pay to the students.

“Whenever any medical institution allows the students to complete their education without remedying the deficiencies pointed out by the committee of inspectors appointed by the MCI, such institutions shall be imposed compensatory costs, so that if not for fear of God, they would comply with the requirements prescribed by the MCI fearing loss of money,” the bench observed.

The State shall recover on annual basis, the compensatory costs to be imposed by the MCI from each defaulting institution. It shall disburse the costs to each of such students after deducting `10,000 in case of UG students and `25,000 in case of PG. The withheld money shall be spent for infrastructure in one or more medical colleges administered by it, the bench added.