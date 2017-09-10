CHENNAI: Considering that groundwater in the State is highly exploited, the Central Ground Water Board, Tamil Nadu, has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Water Resources asking for funds for an artificial (groundwater) recharge project.

The project, which comprises rising structures such as masonry check-dams, nala bunds, recharge shafts and repair and renovation and restoration (RRR) ponds is proposed at a budget estimate of `56.72 crore, a senior scientist told Express on Wednesday.

“If implemented correctly, the project would help recharge 54 million cubic metre water every year,” the scientist said.

Most of the projects would be constructed on pre-existing tanks. The aim of the project is also to contain “harnessable run-off”and make the water harvest more sustainable.