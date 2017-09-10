CHENNAI: A man who was running a clinic at Tiruvannamalai was arrested by the police team which is investigating the case of a minor Chennai girl pushed into flesh trade after she was taken to Tiruvannamalai on false promise of job.

The 15-year-old girl, who managed to escape with the help of a man, lodged a complaint with the Chennai city Police Commissioner on Friday.

Investigating the case, the Chennai police arrested one Jayaprakasam, who was running a clinic at Tiruvannamalai. Police officers are not certain if Jayaprakasam was running the clinic without proper qualification.

According to the girl, Jayaprakasam too had exploited her when the people in whose custody she was took her to him for treatment. The girl, who had lost her father recently, readily went with one of her mother’s friends when she offered to get her a job in Tiruvannamalai.

But soon she was handed over to another woman who had forced her into flesh trade. As she fell sick due to physical exploitation, she was taken to Jayaprakasam’s clinic where she was again exploited. The police are looking out for other people involved in the case.