COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant near Mullangadu check post on the city outskirts, police said today.

The incident occurred last night when the victim Manishkumar, from Rajasthan, was walking along the road, browsing his cell phone and failed to notice the elephant that suddenly appeared before him, they said.

The pachyderm immediately attacked Manish, an engineer, resulting in his death, they added.

On receiving information, police and forest officials rushed to the spot and recovered the body, police said.