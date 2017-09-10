CHENNAI: The rain has brought hopes of a good Northeast monsoon for water managers as the dried up reservoirs feeding the city is again gurgling with water. A Metrowater official told Express that the levels in the four reservoirs – Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam — are still being categorised as ‘dead storage’ despite the catchment area getting good showers.

The water levels in the four reservoirs had slipped to double-digit, but due to rain it crossed the three-digit mark and now the capacity is 395 million cubic feet (mcft). “But, it is far from adequate as anything below 445 mcft is categorised as dead storage,” the official said.

Interestingly, Metrowater is again drawing 75 to 100 million litres of water per day (MLD) from Chembarambakkam and Red Hills now. “A few months ago, we had stopped drawing water from the reservoirs as they had nearly dried up. Now due to rain in the catchment area, water is being drawn,” he said.

Interestingly, Metrowater is still dependent on groundwater to quench the thirst of the city. “We are planning to tap the acquifer in the Kosasthaliyar river basin to supply an extra 10 MLD to city,” Metrowater sources said.

It is learnt that a `78 lakh tender has been floated to construct 10 bore-wells to tap water from the acquifer in the river, which is one of the three rivers that flow in Chennai Metropolitan Area.

Currently, the water supply to the city continues to be restricted to 430 MLD as against the usual supply of 835 MLD in the past.

Interestingly, the agency is now trying to identify new sources of water to quench the city’s thirst as the existing sources are also getting depleted. “Over 70% of water from 22 stone quarries at Sikkarayapuram had been utilised,” the source said.

Reservoir levels (in mcft)

Poondi

Full capacity: 3,231

Storage last year: 536

Current level: 28

Cholavaram

Full capacity: 881

Storage last year: 66

Current level: 25

Red Hills

Full capacity: 3,300

Storage last year: 578

Current level: 110

Chembarambakkam

Full capacity: 3,645

Storage last year: 1,082

Current level: 232

Total capacity of 4 reservoirs: 11,057

Last year level: 2,262 mcft Current level: 395 mcft

Man on two-wheeler washed away

Coimbatore: A 45-year-old man was washed away in a flash flood when he tried to to cross a low-level bridge near Sundaka-muthur on Friday night. Fire and rescue personnel recovered LPG loadman Gopinath’s body on Saturday.