Pictures of Vijay's visit to pay condolences to her parents has gone viral on social media. (Photo | Twitter)

Tamil superstar Vijay visited the parents of Anitha, who had ended her life, presumably as she was denied a medical seat despite securing high marks in her 12th board exam.

Pictures of Vijay's visit to pay condolences to her parents has gone viral on social media. Fans of the actor, who are active on social media, have been vocal on Twitter and Facebook about the death of Anitha.

Earlier, actors like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth had expressed grief over Anitha's death. Kamal had said, "We need to ensure that no student should take such drastic step in the future. This is not the end. We will fight and win. We have to make our argument louder in court.'

Earlier, Vijay had extended his support to Jallikkattu protests and had even gone to Marina beach personally to show solidarity with the movement. He had also supported Anna Hazare and participated in the fast during 2011 at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi.

Two days ago, 'Kabali' director Pa Ranjith had addressed the criticism on social media on how Anitha is being protrayed as a 'Dalit girl' instead of 'Tamil girl' since whole Tamil Nadu has risen up against NEET. Ranjith said that casteism is still prevalent in Tamil Nadu and asked the critics to show one village without segregation.

S Anitha (17), a Dalit medical aspirant from the backward Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu, was found dead at her home on Friday. She had argued in the Supreme Court recently against National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) score being sought to be the sole basis for medical admissions.

Her death fuelled statewide protests against NEET exam.

Anitha, who is the daugher of a casual labourer, T Shanmugham (60), scored 1,176 out of 1,200 marks in Class XII examinations on the State board syllabus in Tamil medium. But in NEET, a national test based on CBSE syllabus she is not familiar with, Anitha managed only a percentile of 86.

Anitha ended her life on September 1.