Pictures of Vijay's visit to pay condolences to her parents has gone viral on social media. (Photo | Twitter)

Tamil superstar Vijay visted the parents of Anitha, who had reportedly ended her life, for being denied a medical seat despite securing high marks in her 12th board exam.

Pictures of Vijay's visit to pay condolences to her parents has gone viral on social media.

Earlier, actors like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth had expressed grief over Anitha's death. Kamal had said that "We need to ensure that no student should take such drastic step in the future. This is not the end. We will fight and win. We have to make our argument louder in court.'

Her death had fuelled statewide protests against NEET exam.

Despite scoring 1,176 in her class XII State Board examinations, she was unable to join MBBS course due to low scores in NEET.

Anitha ended her life on 1 September.