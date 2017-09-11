CHENNAI: C.R. Saraswathi of T.T.V. Dinakaran-V.K. Sasikala faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday said that the Tamil Nadu Governor, Vidyasagar Rao, should immediately give a decision on the fate of the chief ministership of the state.

Saraswathi's remarks come a day after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M.K. Stalin warned that his party would take the case to the courts if the governor doesn’t hold a floor test within a week to decide if the Tamil Nadu government has a majority.

Speaking to ANI, Saraswathi said, “It’s been more than 25 days that the Chief Minister met the Governor and we want an answer now. Our only request is that we want to change the chief minister. We hope that he responds to our demands and fulfills them."



The DMK had earlier demanded an immediate convening of the Assembly and to direct the Chief Minister to prove his majority.



Stalin further stated that the AIADMK government had lost its majority as it enjoyed the support of only 114 legislators in the 233-member legislative assembly, excluding the late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s seat.



Earlier in the week, three more legislators and seven parliamentarians, along with deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran met the governor and sought the removal of both Chief Minister Palanisamy and deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam.



DMK leaders had met Rao on August 27 too in demand for a floor test.