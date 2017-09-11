CHENNAI: Urging Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to direct a floor test without delay to prove the majority of the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government, DMK working president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin set a one-week ‘deadline’ for him to take action.

Talking to reporters after leading a delegation of the opposition parties in the Assembly to meet the Governor here on Sunday, he said, “We have met the Governor several times and explained to him in detail. This must be the last occasion. We hope he will issue orders for a floor test immediately.”

Stalin added, “If necessary action is not taken by convening the Assembly (for floor test), we will seek legal recourse and reach out to the public.” However, he expressed hope that Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao would take suitable action on their demand.

Expressing his combative mood, he said moving a no-confidence motion would be contemplated upon depending on the situation that may emerge. “We will bring (no-confidence motion) if the Assembly is convened. And our future course of action will depend upon what action the Governor is going to take,” Stalin said, replying to a question.

In a memorandum to Rao, Stalin cautioned that the omission so far on his part in not directing a floor test was ‘breeding a grave suspicion’ as to the ‘impartiality’ of his functioning. “It is mandatory for your good-self to hold the floor test immediately and without any further delay,” Stalin stressed.

He noted that the government enjoyed the support of only 114 MLAs, including the Speaker while the strength of legislators opposing the government stood at 119, including the 21 AIADMK rebels who had submitted letters to the Governor, in person, withdrawing support to the Palaniswami government.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly Durai Murugan (DMK), leader of Congress Legislature Party K R Ramasamy, and IUML member K A M Abubacker were part of the delegation that called on Rao.