CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said check dams and dams would be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore in the next three years. The project would take water from rivers to lakes and help recharge ground water.

Addressing the Rally for Rivers, organised by Isha Foundation, he said 2,065 works costing Rs 300 crore will be undertaken in the current year, adding that ‘Kudimaramathu’ scheme was being revived to reclaim water bodies.

“The flood damage reduction plan for Cauvery basin is being executed at a cost of Rs 1,560 crore while the Centre had approved projects to improve the Delta irrigation at a cost of Rs 14,500 crore and development of the Cauvery basin at an estimate of Rs 2,298 crore. He said as many as 7.55 crore saplings were planted under the green cover increase drive by Forest department.

“Reviving sandal tree plantation in Vellore, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri and Tiruchy districts was being executed at a cost of Rs 100 crore and restoration of green cover lost in Cyclone ‘Vardah’ was underway at a cost of Rs 13.42 crore.” He also said government had urged Centre to place the law on interlinking of rivers before Parliament.

Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, Sadguru of Isha Foundation, Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C Reddy, actress Suhasini, noted carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghunathan were among those who were present.