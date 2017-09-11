CUDDALORE: Forest brigand Veerappan’s wife Muthulakshmi on Sunday said that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) would affect the future of tribal and rural students and demanded it be scrapped. She also condemned both the State and Central governments for its bid to turn a huge area covering Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts into a petrochemical project hub.

Speaking to reporters, Muthulakshmi, who is also the leader of the Movement for the Rights of Tribal People, said, “NEET will shatter the dreams of rural students becoming doctors. Anitha was the victim of NEET,” she said.

On the petrochemical projects, Muthulakshmi said the governments have taken efforts to turn vast tracts ofland in Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts into such a hub. It would adversely affect the environment of Cuddalore, which is already battered by pollution.

She also blamed the Forest Department for imposing many restrictions on tribal people and complained that poaching had increased in forests.