CHENNAI: While the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is planning to introduce two compulsory internships for BE students, the Tamil Nadu government has urged it to reduce it to one.

The apex body that regulates technical education is planning to make industrial internships compulsory in the second and third years of the course. But, Tamil Nadu has argued that industries in the State may not be able to accommodate all students as it has around 580 engineering colleges.

R Balamurugan, Regional Officer (South) of AICTE, said that the two compulsory internships would be made part of the model curriculum across the country in a month. “We have discussed the matter with the State higher education department. Our objective was to make the students industry-friendly and reduce unemployment,” he said.

But the higher education department officials here have flagged practical difficulties. “In Tamil Nadu, there are about 1.5 lakh engineering students. Giving internships to these students twice during the course would be difficult. We have asked them to reduce it to one during the course, instead of two,” said State higher education secretary Sunil Paliwal. He said forcing a large number of students into internships in industries may result in students merely visiting the places and not actually learning much.

During the tenure of E Balagurusamy as V-C of Anna University, two internships were made compulsory. But, officials said, the State had a mere 250 to 300 colleges then. Now, the numbers have doubled. “Even at that point in time, industries were unable to give that many internships,” said an official.

A few students Express spoke to felt that compulsory internships would be helpful for them in gaining industrial exposure. “I think it will help us get an idea how the industries work,” said Srihari C S, a final year student.