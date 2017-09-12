Fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

RAMESWARAM: Twelve fishermen from this coastal town were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy tonight for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

They were arrested while allegedly fishing off the Katchathivu islet and later taken to Talaimannar, S Emerit, Fisheries Association president told reporters. Their boats were also seized, he said.

On September 5, the Lankan navy personnel had allegedly attacked a group of fishermen from Tamil Nadu and damaged their boats and fishing equipment while they were fishing off Katchatheevu.

Three fishermen from Mandapam were arrested by the Lankan navy on September 2 for allegedly crossing the IMBL.