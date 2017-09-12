CHENNAI: Four CBSE teachers from Tamil Nadu received award for their innovations in classroom teaching for 2016-17 on Monday. A total of 33 CBSE teachers from across India and abroad received the award.

The Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Upendra Kushwaha, gave away the awards.

A release issued by the CBSE said K Mohana, Principal of Modern Senior Secondary School, Chennai was conferred the national best teacher award. Indra Rangan, Principal, RMK School, Tiruverkadu, S Amudhalakshmi, Principal, Chettinad Vidyashram and Radhika Unni, Principal, SBOA School, Chennai were conferred CBSE best teacher awards.

The awards were given in the presence of CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal, member-secretary of NCTE Sanjay Awasthi, Director of NCERT Hrushikesh Senapaty, secretary of the CBSE Anurag Tripathi and other distinguished dignitaries from the MHRD.Upendra Kushwala said the awardees’ contribution to nation-building and liberating generations was unparalleled.

Anita Karwal said that the awards were an acknowledgment of the hard work and commitment demonstrated by these teachers in the holistic development of the students.The selection of the awardees is based on the academic efficiency and improvement, interest, reputation in the community, perseverance and commitment towards education. The CBSE Teachers Awards consist of a merit certificate, a shawl and a prize of `50,000.