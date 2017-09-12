CHENNAI: Members of Arappor Iyakkam - a citizen action group - alleged that cases had been foisted on them to silence them.An FIR was filed against the organisation and four of its office-bearers for provoking riots and hate, according to a police official from the cyber cell wing of the Central Crime Branch.

“They have been charged under section 153 and 505 (1)(b)(c),” the official told Express.

The case has been filed in response to a video released by the organisation a few days ago, alleging police atrocities against protestors and demanding a free space such as Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to stage protest peacefully in Chennai.

“I received a notice on September 2, stating that an FIR has been filed against me with the cyber cell as our video instigated violence,” said V Jayaram, convener of Arappor Iyakkam. He added that he moved an anticipatory bail on September 8, for which hearing is to be held on Thursday.

Arappor Iyakkam has been filing complaints against top police officials and ministers, alleging corruption and scam. The organisation has also expressed dissent against the “non-action by the Chennai Police Commissioner on the illegal banners kept throughout GST road”.

Jayaram alleged, “In order to silence Arappor, the police department through its cyber cell has foisted a case on us, based on a complaint by Hamid alias Ameer.”

The complainant, however, said he could not immediately comment on the issue. An FIR has also been filed against P Nakeeran, another office-bearer of Arappor whose anticipatory bail hearing is also scheduled for Thursday.Alleging that this is a move by the police department to silence Arappor Iyakkam, Jayaram said, “This will only increase Arappor’s resolve to expose more corruption in the coming days and such threats cannot and will not buckle down people’s power.”